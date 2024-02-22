NS Partners Ltd Sells 124 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,815. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

