NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,974,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 105,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,998,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $2,753,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
