NS Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $874.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,013. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $883.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $819.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

