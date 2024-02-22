NS Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 443,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE STZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $245.67. The stock had a trading volume of 256,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

