NS Partners Ltd Has $89.99 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,022,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,907,594. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

