NS Partners Ltd Has $43.69 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

MA traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.40. 774,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $474.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

