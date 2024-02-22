NS Partners Ltd Has $28.54 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 269,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.