NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 94,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,967. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

