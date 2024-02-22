NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on V
Visa Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $282.25. 1,844,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,544. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.56. The company has a market cap of $518.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rivian shares gets discounted; shares can move lower
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.