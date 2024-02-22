NS Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,625,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,000. KE comprises approximately 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.13% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 1,308,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

