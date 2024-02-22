NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.98. NovoCure shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 79,950 shares.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

