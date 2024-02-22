NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

