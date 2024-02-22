Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 61,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 253,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

