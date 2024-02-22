Northern Trust Corp Sells 348,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.65% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $883,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 206,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. 657,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

