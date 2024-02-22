Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $660,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.69. The stock had a trading volume of 107,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,137. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $278.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average is $250.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

