Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $832,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.91. 554,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

