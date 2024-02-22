Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of KLA worth $733,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $28.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $680.77. The stock had a trading volume of 206,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,480. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $682.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

