Northern Trust Corp Purchases 327,321 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of Corteva worth $639,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 513,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.