Northern Trust Corp Purchases 305,564 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of CVS Health worth $992,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,201. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

