Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $652,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.99. 156,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

