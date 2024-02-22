Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Marathon Petroleum worth $685,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.84. 457,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.