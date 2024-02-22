Northern Trust Corp Has $804.20 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $804,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,312. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.50.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.