Northern Trust Corp Has $746.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $746,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 1,411,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

