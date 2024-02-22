Northern Trust Corp Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,085,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.48. The company had a trading volume of 222,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,542. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

