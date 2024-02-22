Northern Trust Corp Has $1.03 Billion Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,027,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.83. The company had a trading volume of 364,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,229. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

