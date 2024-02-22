Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $609,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 63.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 238,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.63. The company had a trading volume of 189,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,529. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.