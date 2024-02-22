Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Medtronic worth $1,067,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 1,707,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

