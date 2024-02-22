Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $947,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,946,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,218,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,981. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

