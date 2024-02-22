Northern Trust Corp Buys 57,011 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,076,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,458. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.92. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.