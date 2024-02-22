Northern Trust Corp Acquires 23,016 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $621,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,440 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY stock traded up $9.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,049.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,979. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $993.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $960.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.