Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 829,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.