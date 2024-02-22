NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
NYSE:NKE traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 968,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,810. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top-Rated AMD nears major breakout level
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AI powerhouse NVIDIA will hit $1000 soon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.