NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,756. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

