NFT Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,101.55 or 1.00050585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009223 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00168264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.