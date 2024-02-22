Nexum (NEXM) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Nexum has a market capitalization of $174.67 million and approximately $36,762.23 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

