Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.82. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 119,287 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.