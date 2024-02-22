New York Life Insurance Co. Invests $229,000 in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. ContextLogic comprises 0.0% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York Life Insurance Co. owned 0.22% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ContextLogic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $22.06.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

