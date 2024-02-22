Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $14.31. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 142,753 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 18.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nevro by 44.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

