Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $14.31. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 142,753 shares.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nevro Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
