Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,183,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

