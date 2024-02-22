NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $180.25 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00006258 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $180.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,167,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,168,811 with 1,041,156,739 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18405068 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $188,090,023.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

