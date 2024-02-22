Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NTZ opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

