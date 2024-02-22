National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 20,242 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $78.24.
National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.
National Presto Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
