National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 20,242 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $78.24.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Presto Industries by 53.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

