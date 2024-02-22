National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Up 4.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $97.20. 54,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 84,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

