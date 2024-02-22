National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.31-4.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.310-4.370 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $58.40.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

