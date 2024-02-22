National Health Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 121.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.