Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $69.76 on Monday. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at $524,606.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

