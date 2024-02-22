Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 412 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after acquiring an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $523.30. 320,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.60. The firm has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

