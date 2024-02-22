Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 110,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

