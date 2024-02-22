M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 488.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

MTB opened at $137.12 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

