M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.17.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after acquiring an additional 595,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

